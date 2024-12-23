NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, OG Anunoby also scored 31 points and shot 13-for-15 from the field, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 139-125 on Monday night.

Cam Payne had 19 points off the bench for the Knicks, who put seven players in double figures and won their fourth straight. Mikal Bridges finished with 14 points and Jalen Brunson had 12 points and seven assists.

Scottie Barnes had 24 points and eight assists, and RJ Barrett scored 23 points for Toronto (7-23), which dropped its eighth straight game.

TAKEAWAYS

Toronto: The Raptors gave up at least 110 points — New York had 111 through three quarters — for the 10th time in their past 11 games and fell to 1-13 on the road this season.

New York: The Knicks flaunted their extraordinary depth by shooting 59 per cent from the field, despite Brunson’s uncharacteristic off night shooting (4-for-13 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3-point range). They had 70 at halftime even though Brunson only had three.

KEY MOMENT

After a lacklustre first quarter when the Raptors shot 52 per cent, New York ran away in the second, keyed by Payne, who had two 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the period. Buoyed by Payne’s energy, the Knicks outscored the Raptors 40-24 in the second quarter, turning a 32-30 deficit into an 18-point halftime advantage.

KEY STAT

Towns, who leads the NBA in rebounding, recorded his 18th consecutive double-double before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He has 25 double-doubles, trailing only Sacramento Kings centre Domantas Sabonis.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Boxing Day.

Knicks: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day.

---

