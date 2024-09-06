UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A'ja Wilson scored 20 and the Las Vegas Aces rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 72-67 on Friday night.

Plum sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers to help Las Vegas (22-12) extend its win streak to four. Wilson made 8 of 15 shots, adding eight rebounds. The two-time MVP needs 10 points to set the league's single-season scoring record. Jewell Loyd set the mark with 939 for the Seattle Storm last season.

Chelsea Gray made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and six assists for the Aces.

Brionna Jones led Connecticut (24-10) with 17 points. Marina Mabrey scored 15, while DeWanna Bonner totaled 11 points and nine rebounds. Alyssa Thomas had 10 rebounds but also had eight of the Sun's 18 turnovers.

Plum scored the first five points to put Las Vegas on top early. Jones and Mabrey combined to score 14 from there as Connecticut battled back for a 22-17 lead after one quarter.

The Aces made one shot in the second quarter — a 3-pointer by Plum — and six free throws, falling behind 38-26 at halftime. Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.2 scoring average, had five points at the half on 2-for-7 shooting.

Wilson had two baskets, Gray sank two 3-pointers in a 12-2 run to begin the third quarter, and Las Vegas trailed 40-38 at the 6:02 mark. Bonner answered with a 3-pointer for Connecticut and the Sun stayed in front. Plum hit a jumper with one second left to get the Aces within 52-49 heading to the final period.

Mabrey and Bonner opened the fourth with baskets to push the Sun's lead to seven. Plum hit a 3-pointer and Wilson followed with two free throws to put Las Vegas on top 66-65 with 2:09 remaining. Jones and Wilson traded baskets before Gray buried a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left for a two-possession lead.

Connecticut has lost two straight at home. The Seattle Storm held the Sun to their second lowest point total of the season in a 71-64 victory on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Las Vegas: Aces head south to play the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Connecticut: Sun travel to Los Angeles to play the Sparks on Sunday.