NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks forward OG Anunoby left the game against the Lakers on Saturday night after falling to the court with a sprained right foot.

Anunoby caught the ball near the left sideline while defended by LeBron James in the third quarter and appeared he might take a jump shot. Instead, he went to one knee, holding his lower right leg, and James backed off.

Anunoby eventually got up and walked directly to the locker room area. The Knicks announced shortly after that it was a foot injury and that Anunoby would not return to the game.

Anunoby was leading the Knicks with 13 points while also being the primary defender on James.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA