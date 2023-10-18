Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson was awarded MVP of the 2023 WNBA Finals on Wednesday after leading the team to their second consecutive title.

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty in four games, including a clinching victory on the road at Barclays Center.

Wilson scored 24 points and added 16 rebounds in the Game 4 victory and after the game showed appreciation for the rest of her team.

"We fought through so much adversity throughout the season," Wilson said after being awarded the MVP trophy. "We just kept the main thing the main thing, and we came out on top. I can't express how proud I am of my teammates, they picked me up when I was down. We cried together, prayed together, and now we're popping champagne together."

Wilson averaged 21.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during the FInals.

The 27-year-old is a two-time WNBA regular season MVP, capturing the award in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

She finished third in voting in 2023 behind Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas.