MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Latvia will play either Slovenia or Lithuania for fifth place at the Basketball World Cup.

Latvia earned its trip to that game by topping Italy 87-82 on Thursday in the start of the consolation playoffs.

Slovenia and Lithuania will meet later Thursday. The winner gets Latvia in Saturday’s fifth-place game; the loser plays Italy for seventh place, also on Saturday.

LATVIA 87, ITALY 82

Andrejs Grazulis made 12 of his 13 shots, finishing with 28 points and six rebounds to lead the winners (5-2).

Grazulis’ final shot of the night was a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left that sealed the win. Latvia finished the game 15 of 31 from 3-point range.

Aigars Skele added 12 for Latvia, which is playing in its first World Cup.

Playing the next-to-last game of his career with the national team, Gigi Datome led Italy (4-3) with 20 points. Italy played without Utah forward Simone Fontecchio, who was held out.

