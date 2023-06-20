STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — The Stockton Kings hired Lindsey Harding as coach and Anjali Ranadivé as general manager on Tuesday, marking the first time that a G League team will simultaneously have women in those roles.

Harding — a former No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft — has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach and player development coach for the Sacramento Kings. She has also worked for the Philadelphia 76ers, has coached national teams for Mexico and South Sudan and was a two-time All-American in college while playing for Duke.

Ranadivé is the daughter of Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadivé. She was the assistant GM in Stockton this past season, and is a past intern with the Golden State Warriors.

Stockton is Sacramento's G League affiliate.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports