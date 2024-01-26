The Los Angeles Clippers have added forward Paul George to the injury report with left groin soreness, the team announced Friday evening ahead of their game in Toronto against the Raptors.

George played just under 30 minutes in the Clippers' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. They play the first half of a back-to-back Friday night, with the second half coming Saturday evening in Boston against the Celtics.

The Palmdale, Calif., native is averaging 23.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 40 games so far this season for L.A.

Centre Ivica Zubac (calf) is also out for the Clippers, while Immanuel Quickley (quad) and Jakob Poeltl (ankle) remain out for Toronto.