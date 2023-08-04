The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $186 million max contract extension with star centre Anthony Davis, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

The deal ties Davis to the Lakers through the 2028 season, for a total deal of more than $270 million. His $62 million annual contract value is the richest in NBA history.

Davis, 30, averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this past season with the Lakers, his fourth with the team. He played in 56 games this season, missing almost a third of the season with recurring foot problems.

Originally drafted first overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2012 NBA Draft, Davis won Rookie of the Year honours that season and was an All-Star eight straight years after that.

Davis was acquired via trade by the Lakers on July 6, 2019, as the key piece in a mega deal that also sent Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and multiple first-round picks to New Orleans.

The Chicago native was a member of the 2020 NBA Champion Lakers squad, and has earned All-NBA honours and All-Defensive team honours four times apiece in his career.

In 660 career NBA games, Davis has averaged 24 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.4 assists per game.