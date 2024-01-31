The Los Angeles Sparks have acquired Canadian guard Kia Nurse in addition to the Seattle Storm’s No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for the Sparks' 2026 first-round pick.

Nurse was drafted by the New York Liberty 10th overall in 2018, and has averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in five seasons in the league split between the Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and the Storm. In her second year, she was voted to be a starter in the WNBA All-Star game.

“I am excited that we were able to acquire Kia and welcome her to our Sparks family,” said Sparks head coach Curt Miller. “Kia is a versatile veteran guard who can play multiple positions and brings a toughness and physicality that will fit in perfectly with our team.”

“Being able to add a player with Kia’s skillset and experience will fill a big role for us this season and I look forward to seeing her impact,” says Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley. “Adding a second lottery pick also assures another significant addition to our roster in 2024. We’re thrilled about both and what they will be able to accomplish here in Los Angeles.”

The 6-foot guard played collegiate basketball at the University of Connecticut, where she won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.