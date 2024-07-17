Pat Williams, a co-founder of the Orlando Magic and someone who spent more than a half-century working within the NBA, died Wednesday from complications related to viral pneumonia, the team announced.

Williams was 84.

He started his NBA career as business manager of the Philadelphia 76ers in 1968, then had stints as general manager of the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks and the 76ers — helping that franchise win an NBA title in 1983.

A few years later, Williams was involved in starting the process of bringing an NBA team to Orlando. The league's board of governors granted an expansion franchise in 1987, and the team began play in 1989.

“Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando,” Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins said in a joint statement. “His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve."

