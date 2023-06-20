With his draft stock rising, Montreal's Olivier-Maxence Prosper could be in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports the 20-year-old Marquette power forward has been given an NBA Draft green-room invite.

NEWS: Marquette's Olivier-Maxence Prosper has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family on June 22nd, a source told ESPN. Prosper, now ranked No. 20 in the ESPN mock draft, has seen his stock skyrocket in the pre-draft process. pic.twitter.com/oPBKkoajrs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2023

Green-room invites are only given to players expected to be taken in the first round after an informal poll taken among NBA teams' management identifies the likeliest candidates. Only 23 invites have been given out for this Thursday.

Prosper was ranked No. 20 in ESPN's latest mock.

In 36 games this past season, his third with the Golden Eagles, Prosper averaged 12.5 points on .512 shooting and 4.7 rebounds over 29.0 minutes a night.

Prosper is one of two Canadians currently projected to be taken in the first round with Scarborough, Ont.'s Leonard Miller of G League Ignite the other.