Report: Montreal's Prosper given NBA Draft green-room invite
With his draft stock rising, Montreal's Olivier-Maxence Prosper could be in Brooklyn on Thursday night.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports the 20-year-old Marquette power forward has been given an NBA Draft green-room invite.
Green-room invites are only given to players expected to be taken in the first round after an informal poll taken among NBA teams' management identifies the likeliest candidates. Only 23 invites have been given out for this Thursday.
Prosper was ranked No. 20 in ESPN's latest mock.
In 36 games this past season, his third with the Golden Eagles, Prosper averaged 12.5 points on .512 shooting and 4.7 rebounds over 29.0 minutes a night.
Prosper is one of two Canadians currently projected to be taken in the first round with Scarborough, Ont.'s Leonard Miller of G League Ignite the other.