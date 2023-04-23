Memphis Grizzlies agitator Dillon Brooks will not be suspended by the NBA for his flagrant 2 foul on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during Saturday's Game 3 loss, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for a a shot to James' groin in Game 3 on Saturday night, but league will not suspend Brooks, sources said. https://t.co/rGWNfv9DJu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2023

The Mississauga, Ont. native was ejected early in the second half after striking James in the groin area.

“I don’t know. I’m not on the (disciplinary) committee,” James said after the win. “If he’s out of the lineup, he’s out of the lineup, and we’ve got to prepare.”

Brooks has been trying to get under James' skin all series with on-court trash talking and a memorable post-game quote after a win in Game 2.

"I don't care -- he's old. You know what I mean?" Brooks said of the 38-year-old James. "I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

The 27-year-old small forward scored just seven points and shot 3/13 from the field before exiting in Game 3. James scored 25 points with nine rebounds and five assists as the Lakers took a 2-1 series lead.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 73 games during the regular season, his sixth in Memphis.

Game 4 goes Monday night in Los Angeles.