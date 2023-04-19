Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant did not play Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right hand injury, it was announced prior to tip-off.

The Grizzlies went on to defeat the Lakers 103-93 to even the series at one game apiece.

Morant said Sunday his status for Game 2 was in jeopardy. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that there were no fractures or breaks in Morant's hand, but he was dealing with a significant pain tolerance issue.

"[It is] tough, man, especially with everything I've been through pretty much this season," Morant said. "My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It's another incident where that's pretty much in jeopardy."

Morant originally injured his hand in a game on April 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks and appeared to aggravate it midway through the fourth quarter in Sunday's Game 1 loss. He left Sunday's game soon after and head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Morant may have been available to return in an emergency situation, but was held out due to the Lakers' double-digit lead.

The two-time All-Star played in 61 games this season, averaging 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a night. He missed time down the stretch of the season when he served an eight-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league.

Game 2 of the first-round series goes Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.