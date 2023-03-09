Steven Adams underwent a stem cell injection as he recovers from a PCL sprain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old centre has been out of action since January 2 and has missed the team's last 18 games.

The Rotorua, New Zealand native is in his 10th season out of Pittsburgh and second with the Grizzlies.

In 42 games this season, Adams has averaged 8.6 points on .597 shooting, 11.5 boards and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes a night.

Adams has appeared in 702 career games with the Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adams is one of a number of Grizzlies currently out of action. Vancouver-born centre Brandon Clarke was ruled out for the season last week with an Achilles tear, while forward Jake LaRavia is currently day-to-day with a back injury and guard Vince Williams Jr. is out of action with a shoulder problem.

All-Star guard Ja Morant remains away from the team for personal reasons.