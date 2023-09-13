The WNBA playoffs get started Wednesday night as the Minnesota Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series.

Watch the matchup LIVE on TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The Sun were the best team in the WNBA not named the New York Liberty or the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, placing third in the league with a 27-13 record.

Connecticut is led by their elite forward tandem of DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas. They have helped the Sun overcome the off-season trade of 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and the loss of Brionna Jones, who tore her Achilles tendon earlier this summer and will miss the rest of the season.

Bonner leads the Sun averaging 17.4 points and makes nearly two threes per game. Thomas is the league's leading rebounder at 9.9 per game and has shot an efficient 47.4 per cent from the field in her 40 games. ESPN ranked Thomas as the third-best player in the WNBA playoffs behind superstars Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (8.5), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.2), leading the team in all four categories. Kayla McBride is second on the team in scoring at 14.3 points a night and leads the Lynx with over two made threes per game.

The Lynx finished the season 19-21 and come in as the sixth seed having dropped three of their four games against the Sun this season.

Games 1 and 2 will go from Mohegan Sun Arena and, if necessary, the deciding Game 3 will take place in Minneapolis.