Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been suspended one game after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was his second technical of the game, resulting in his ejection. Edwards will serve the suspension Friday when the Timberwolves visit the Utah Jazz.

The 23-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 58 games this season, his fifth in the NBA.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls, he will be automatically suspended for another game.