If the Minnesota Timberwolves are to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference, they will be doing so without Rudy Gobert.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 30-year-old centre will not travel with the team to Los Angeles for Tuesday night's Play-In tournament game.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Gey3twxchn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023

Gobert was sent home during Sunday's 113-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans after he took a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter. Anderson was not injured.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," team president Tim Connelly said in a statement after the game. "His behaviour on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally."

Gobert tweeted an apology after the game.

"Emotions got the best of me today," Gobert wrote. "I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate."

Gobert is in his first season with the team after a blockbuster trade in the summer from the Utah Jazz that saw five first-round picks go the other way.

The Saint-Quentin, France native is in his 10th NBA season after being taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.

A three-time All-Star, Gobert averaged 13.4 points on .659 shooting, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists over 30.7 minutes a night in 70 games.

The Timberwolves finished their season in eighth spot in the Western Conference with a record of 42-20.

The winner of Tuesday night's game will claim the seventh seed in the West and move on to a first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The loser of the game will play the winner of the Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder 9-10 game to claim the eighth seed and a first-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets.