The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions.

The Nuggets, 20-to-1 to win the title at FanDuel at the start of the regular season and 10-to-1 to win it all at the start of the playoffs, beat the Miami Heat 94-89 Monday night to win the NBA Finals in five games.

Denver was one of 11 active franchises that had never won the NBA championship.

Until now.

The Nuggets became the fifth team in the past 40 years to win it all in their first finals appearance.

They did it in dominant fashion.

Denver only lost one game in the Conference and NBA Finals, becoming just the ninth team in history to lose only one game in the semi-final and championship rounds in the same postseason.

If you're a regular reader of this column and you tailed the best bets throughout the NBA postseason, it was a fun ride while it lasted.

We're right back at it this morning with a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight's MLB slate.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Nuggets open as favourite for 2024 NBA title

Almost a decade ago, the Nuggets selected Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Last night, Jokic became the lowest drafted player ever to win NBA Finals MVP.

Jokic is the 11th player in NBA history to win Finals MVP and multiple regular season MVP awards.

He’s the first player ever to lead the playoffs in points, rebounds, and assists.

Jokic is the first player to register at least 500 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in a single postseason.

He’s also the first player to record at least 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason.

He actually recorded a triple-double in exactly half of Denver’s playoff games.

According to the traders at FanDuel, six bettors in Ontario got Jokic at +1300 to win NBA Finals MVP, which was the largest price you could find him at this postseason.

I guess I was late to the party when I recommended a play on Jokic to win Finals MVP at +270 a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Kitchener, Ont.’s Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 points, 10.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds to help guide the Nuggets to the title.

Jokic and Murray are the third tandem to each have at least 500 points and 100 assists in a single postseason.

Murray, who tore his ACL in 2021 and missed all of last season, was irreplaceable throughout this title run.

With their core group locked in, it’s no surprise that the Nuggets opened as the favourite to win the 2024 NBA championship at FanDuel at +460.

That’s a considerable cut from last summer when they opened at +2000 to win the title.

While this could be the start of something special in Denver, I’m not interested in firing on that number so far in advance.

As I wrote about in Monday’s column, the Nuggets were very good to us throughout the postseason.

We’re officially on a 24-8 run with the FanDuel Best Bets in this Morning Coffee column over the past five weeks.

Hopefully, we can build on that success with a couple of winners tonight.

Golden Knights can lift Stanley Cup tonight

Just 24 hours after the Nuggets eliminated a team from South Florida to win their first championship, the Vegas Golden Knights will have the opportunity to do the same.

The Golden Knights opened -150 to beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 tonight at FanDuel.

Since then, they’ve been bet all the way to their current number at -176 to lift the Stanley Cup tonight.

Teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final are 36-1 all-time in the series.

Twenty of the previous 37 teams that went up 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final went on to win the series in five games.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who was the favourite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy entering the Stanley Cup Final, has allowed three or more goals in three of the first four games in the series.

He gave up eight goals in a pair of losses in Vegas and was pulled in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk is dealing with an injury that limited him in the third period of Game 4.

The Golden Knights have been the better team for most of the first four games of the series, and with Florida’s two most important players either struggling or injured, I think Vegas will close it out tonight on home ice.

I don’t like the current price, but I believe the Knights are the right side.

I’ll take Vegas to win at -178 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 5.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate

The Miami Marlins have been very good to us this season.

But last night was a letdown as Jesus Luzardo made a couple of early mistakes and couldn’t get out of the first inning unscathed.

Well, Edward Cabrera gets the ball for Miami tonight, while the Seattle Mariners will counter with George Kirby.

Those two pitchers have a combined 19-6 NRFI record this season.

Both teams still rank in the bottom-seven in first inning runs scored this season.

I’m going to run it back with the NRFI in tonight’s contest at -150 at FanDuel.

Hopefully, tonight’s starters can get us the six outs we need to cash the FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night.