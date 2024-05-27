Two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died Monday at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.



“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”

Walton played 10 seasons in the NBA from 1974 to 1987 with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, and the Boston Celtics, averaging 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in 468 career games. He was named Most Valuable player with the Trail Blazers during the 1977-78 season. He was a member of the 1977 champion Trail Blazers, where was named Finals MVP, and 1986 champion Boston Celtics.