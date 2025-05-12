The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery takes place Monday night as one lucky franchise will win the right's to select with the first pick in the upcoming draft.

Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg took the NCAA scene by storm this year, leading Duke to the Final Four and becoming the first Blue Devil to win the John Wooden Award since Zion Williamson in 2019.

The 18-year-old projects to be the first name picked in the draft this year, meaning tonight could be a big night for Flagg and his career.

The draft lottery is determined with ping pong balls numbered one through 14. One will be drawn, then a second, then a third, then a fourth.

Whichever team has that combination of numbers wins the lottery and the No. 1 pick next month in the NBA draft.

Teams that finished lower in the standings have more combinations than the teams that won more games.

Here is a look at the betting odds on FanDuel for which team will be drawn as the No. 1 overall pick.