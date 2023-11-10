The inaugural NBA in-season tournament opened kicked off last week, and the results were everything the NBA hoped for when the tournament was announced.

Seven games have been played so far, and all but one finished with a with a margin of victory in the single digits - three of them finished on the final possession.

The goal of the tournament was to introduce added interest and excitement to games in November and early December, with teams having a tendency to view the Christmas Day games as the first true games of importance on the schedule after the season opener.

"It's new, it's fun. Glad to be a part of it," said Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield after his team topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-116 on the opening night of the tournament.

Pacers' guard Tyrese Haliburton added "It's all new, but I like it. I think doing stuff different is cool," after the first game.

Though these games do count towards the regular season record like any other, the prize pool of $500,000 per player for winning the tournament and the vibrant court designs have added to the intensity of these games early in the year.

With nine games on the schedule on Friday, 13 teams are getting their first taste of in-season tournament action - the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets are the only teams on the court this Friday playing their second game, with Nets being the lone team in the win column of the group.



NBA in-season tournament on TSN

Tune in to TSN1 starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT to watch five hours of uninterrupted in-season tournament action.

TSN features a doubleheader, and three of the four teams involved have claims to be the favourite for tournament champion.

Brooklyn has opened their season to a 4-4 record after various roster turmoil caused them to strip it down midway through the year. After finishing January with a 31-19 record, they limped to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 45-37 record, finishing the year on a rough 14-18 stretch. They were swept out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, have started out with a 5-2 record and rank second in the Eastern Conference - the same place they finished last season before losing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A whirlwind offseason saw Boston trade away lineup stalwarts Robert Williams (to the Portland Trail Blazers) and Marcus Smart (to the Memphis Grizzlies) while bringing in centre Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday.

Starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, you can watch the Nets take on the Celtics.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) enter the in-season tournament on a three-game losing streak and will need to get things back in shape against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) and Kevin Durant.

Both teams met a similar fate in the Western Conference playoffs a year ago, after the Lakers finished seventh and the Suns finished fourth in playoff qualification.

Phoenix lost to Nikola Jokic and the eventual-champion Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals, while the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Watch Suns battling the Lakers on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.