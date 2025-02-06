Keep up with all of the latest movement on trade deadline day in the NBA, and watch NBA Today's Trade Deadline special LIVE at 1pm ET / 10am PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Raptors acquiring Tucker, sending Mitchell to Heat

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash from the Miami Heat in exchange for Davion Mitchell, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Toronto will likely buy out Tucker's contract once the reported deal is finalized.

More to come.

Jackson, first-round pick to Wizards for Butler, four second-rounders

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jared Butler and four second-rounders, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The Wizards are sending second-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 drafts, along with two more selections in 2030.

Stein reports that the 2026 first-round selection Washington is receiving will be the least favourable of the three picks Philadelphia owns in the 2026 draft.

Jackson, 34, has made 31 appearances for the 76ers this year, averaging 4.4 points and 1.5 assists in just 12.2 minutes per game.

Now in his 14th NBA season, Jackson is being traded to the league-worst Wizards, who hold a record of 9-41.

Butler, 24, is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds across 32 games played this season. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wizards prior to the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

A former second-round pick out of Baylor in 2021, Butler will now join his fourth team in four years after previously playing for the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Wizards.

Holmgren (hip) to return for Thunder

Even if the Oklahoma City Thunder don't make a trade prior to the deadline, they will still be adding a big piece to their starting lineup for the stretch run.

Chet Holmgren is set to return Friday against the Toronto Raptors following a 32-game absence due to a right iliac wing fracture.

Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was originally given a timeline of eight-to-10 weeks after sustaining the injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10.

The Gonzaga product recorded 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in his first full season last year after sitting out for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot.

Holmgren returns to a Thunder lineup that has played their way to the top of the Western Conference with a record of 40-9.

Just hours remain before NBA trade deadline

The NBA's trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Thursday as even more star players could be on the move.

After one of the most shocking deals in league history sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, the trade market has remained hot these past few days.

Jimmy Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat has been put to rest, with the team shipping him off to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a first-round pick in a complex four-team deal.

The Toronto Raptors also made waves Wednesday, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-rounder and an unspecified second-round selection.

De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Khris Middleton, Daniel Theis, Mark Williams, and Jonas Valanciunas were also just some of the many named moved prior to the deadline in what should be a busy day for NBA front offices.

You can keep up with all of the latest trades HERE on TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog.