Hawks make another trade, send Bogdanovic, picks to Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks have made another trade on deadline day, sending Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers for Bones Hyland and Terance Mann, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Bogdanovic, 32, has averaged 10 points on 37.1 per cent shooting in 24 games played this season, and has three years remaining on his deal.

More to come.

Cavaliers acquiring Hunter, sending LeVert, Niang and picks to Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two swaps, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Hunter, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season through 37 games this year with 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 46 per cent shooting.

He now joins the Eastern Conferece-leading Cavaliers, who hold a record of 41-10.

Hunter was the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, spending the first six seasons of his career with the Hawks.

LeVert, 30, is scoring 10.2 points per game through 38 games this season, his lowest mark since averaging 8.2 as a rookie.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Niang, 31, has recorded 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for Cleveland, playing 20.6 minutes a night in a bench role.

Suns sending Nurkic, first-round pick to Hornets for Martin, Micic, second-rounder

The Phoenix Suns are trading Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a 2026 second-round selection, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The move comes after the Bosnian big man told reporters that he and head coach Mike Budenholzer ''don't have a relationship'' last month.

Nurkic, 30, had been replaced by Mason Plumlee in the team's starting lineup on Jan. 6 and has not appeared in a game for the team since Jan. 7.

He has averaged 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game across 25 regular season outings with Phoenix this year.

Through 12 NBA seasons, Nurkic heads to his fourth team in the Hornets after having previously played for the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Suns.

He is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and will make $19.4 million in the final year of his contract.

Martin, 29, has spent all six seasons of his career with the Hornets after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

He is averaging a career-high 7.8 points per game on 43.3 per cent shooting from the field, and is in the third of a four-year contract signed in 2022.

Micic, 31, is averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 assists per game, and carries an $8 million team option for next season.

Raptors acquiring Tucker, sending Mitchell to Heat

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash from the Miami Heat in exchange for Davion Mitchell, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Toronto will likely buy out Tucker's contract once the reported deal is finalized.

The 39-year-old was traded to Miami on Wednesday as part of the four-team blockbuster that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. This marks the third time in five days he is being moved after the Los Angeles Clippers sent him and Mo Bamba to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills.

Tucker has yet to play in a game this season after coming to a mutual agreement with the Clippers to step away from the team last October.

The Raleigh native is a 13-year NBA veteran and is currently set for unrestricted free agency this summer.

Mitchell, 26, was acquired by the Raptors from the Sacramento Kings in June alongside Sasha Vezenkov and a second-round pick, which was eventually used to draft Jamal Shead.

In 44 appearances for Toronto this season, Mitchell averaged 6.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per night. He drew 22 starts for the team while Immanuel Quickley was sidelined with a UCL tear in his left elbow.

Like Tucker, Mitchell is also set for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Spurs trading for Baldwin Jr., cash from Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs are acquiring Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash from the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Baldwin, 22, is on the move for the second time in two days after being included in the trade package that sent Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 2.1 points in just 4.6 minutes per game across 22 contests with the Washington Wizards. He was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jackson, first-round pick to Wizards for Butler, four second-rounders

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jared Butler and four second-rounders, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The Wizards are sending second-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 drafts, along with two more selections in 2030.

Stein reports that the 2026 first-round selection Washington is receiving will be the least favourable of the three picks Philadelphia owns in the 2026 draft.

Jackson, 34, has made 31 appearances for the 76ers this year, averaging 4.4 points and 1.5 assists in just 12.2 minutes per game.

Now in his 14th NBA season, Jackson is being traded to the league-worst Wizards, who hold a record of 9-41.

Butler, 24, is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds across 32 games played this season. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wizards prior to the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

A former second-round pick out of Baylor in 2021, Butler will now join his fourth team in four years after previously playing for the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Wizards.

Holmgren (hip) to return for Thunder

Even if the Oklahoma City Thunder don't make a trade prior to the deadline, they will still be adding a big piece to their starting lineup for the stretch run.

Chet Holmgren is set to return Friday against the Toronto Raptors following a 32-game absence due to a right iliac wing fracture.

Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was originally given a timeline of eight-to-10 weeks after sustaining the injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10.

The Gonzaga product recorded 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in his first full season last year after sitting out for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot.

Holmgren returns to a Thunder lineup that has played their way to the top of the Western Conference with a record of 40-9.

Just hours remain before NBA trade deadline

The NBA's trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Thursday as even more star players could be on the move.

After one of the most shocking deals in league history sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, the trade market has remained active as the deadline looms large.

Jimmy Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat has been put to rest, with the team shipping him off to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a first-round pick in a complex four-team deal.

The Toronto Raptors also made waves Wednesday, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-rounder and a 2031 second-round selection.

De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Khris Middleton, Daniel Theis, Mark Williams, and Jonas Valanciunas were also just some of the many names moved prior to the deadline in what should be a busy day for NBA front offices.

