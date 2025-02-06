NBA Trade Deadline Blog: Just hours remain for deals

Keep up with all of the latest movement on trade deadline day in the NBA, and watch NBA Today's Trade Deadline special LIVE at 1pm ET / 10am PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Holmgren to return for Thunder

Even if the Oklaoma City Thunder don't make a trade prior to the deadline, they will still be adding a big piece to their starting lineup.

Chet Holmgren is set to return to the team's lineup against the Toronto Raptors Friday after a 32-game absence due to a right iliac wing fracture.

Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was originally given a timeline of eight-to-10 weeks after sustaining the injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10.

The Gonzaga product recorded 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in his first full season last year after sitting out for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot.

Holmgren returns to a Thunder lineup that has played their way to the top of the Western Conference with a record of 40-9.

Just hours remain before NBA trade deadline

The NBA's trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Thursday as even more star players could be on the move.

After one of the most shocking deals in league history sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, the trade market has remained hot these past few days.

Jimmy Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat has been put to rest, with the team shipping him off to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a first-round pick in a complex four-team deal.

The Toronto Raptors also made waves Wednesday, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-rounder and an unspecified second-round selection.

De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Khris Middleton, Daniel Theis, Mark Williams, and Jonas Valanciunas were also just some of the many named moved prior to the deadline in what should be a busy day for NBA front offices.

You can keep up with all of the latest trades HERE on TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog.