NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised a fourth-year option on wing player Trey Murphy and a third-year option on guard Dyson Daniels, securing both former first-round draft choices through the 2024-25 season.

Murphy was selected 17th overall in the 2021 NBA draft and has appeared in 141 games with 66 starts during his first two NBA seasons.

He has averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per contest while shooting 46% on field goals, 40% from 3-point range and 90% on free throws.

Murphy also participated in the dunk contest during last season's NBA All-Star weekend, finishing second.

He is expected to be one of New Orleans' premier scorers off the bench after he returns from minor meniscus surgery on his left knee, which is expected to cause him to miss the first month of the regular season.

Daniels was selected eighth overall in 2022. He appeared in 59 games with 11 starts as a rookie for New Orleans, averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.7 minutes per game while shooting 42%.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA