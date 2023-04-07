Forward Zion Williamson will not be available to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup next week for the Play-In tournament if they are participating, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Williamson, 22, has not played since Jan. 2 due to a hamstring strain and his status is in doubt should the Pelicans make the playoffs..

The Pelicans sit tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for seventh in the Western Conference with a 41-39 record and are one game back from the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, who are tied for the fifth seed.

The 6-foot-6 forward was averaging 26.0 points 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 29 games before he went down with the injury.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury and missed the first 44 games of his rookie season (2019-20) due to a torn meniscus.

Drafted first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his 114 NBA games.