NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans waived veteran reserve wing player Javonte Green, opening the way for him to potentially sign with a contending team for the stretch run of the NBA regular season.

The 6-foot-4 Green is in his sixth NBA season and was in his first with New Orleans, appearing in 50 games with 18 starts and averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 21.8 minutes per game.

The roster move Thursday came on the eve of New Orleans' game at Dallas on Friday night in both teams' first action since the NBA All-Star break.

The 31-year-old Green played in college for Radford and began his NBA career with Boston before being traded during his second season to Chicago. He spent more than three seasons with the Bulls before signing with the Pelicans.

