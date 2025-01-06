NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns is sidelined Monday night with a sore right knee, leaving the New York Knicks without the NBA's leading rebounder for their game against the Orlando Magic.

Towns appeared to be hurting near the end of the Knicks' loss in Chicago on Saturday and was listed as questionable to play Monday. The Knicks decided before the game that he wouldn't.

Towns is averaging 25.3 points and 14 rebounds in his first season with the Knicks.

Jericho Sims was set to start at center.

Orlando's injury problems are far worse, with the Magic still missing Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner.

