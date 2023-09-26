It's a second WNBA Most Valuable Player award for Breanna Stewart.

The 29-year-old New York Liberty forward previously claimed the honour in 2018 as a member of the Seattle Storm.

“Stewie’s first season with the New York Liberty has been nothing short of historic on every level,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb. “The constant resiliency, belief, selflessness, toughness, and professionalism she has brought to the Liberty on a nightly basis is an incredibly rare combination – culminating in such a special season, both personally and collectively. We could not be more thrilled for Stewie to receive the highest individual honor in our game, which is incredibly deserved, and for her to continue propelling both our organization and the WNBA to new levels."

Signed as the prized free agent of last season's class, Stewart is in her seventh WNBA season.

In 40 regular-season games, the Connecticut product averaged 23.0 points on .465 shooting with 9.3 boards and 3.8 assists over 34.1 minutes a night.

Stewart is the first Liberty player to claim the honour and first New York basketball MVP since the Knicks' Willis Reed in 1970.

The Liberty are currently down 1-0 to the Connecticut Sun in their best-of-five Eastern Conference semi-finals series.

The two teams return to action on Tuesday evening.