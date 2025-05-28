Natasha Cloud and Napheesa Collier have earned the WNBA's first weekly honours.

The New York Liberty point guard and the Minnesota Lynx forward have been named the Players of the Week.

The Liberty and the Lynx are the only two remaining undefeated teams.

A 33-year-old native of Broomall, PA, Cloud is in her 10th WNBA campaign out of Saint Joseph's and her first with the Liberty.

Through three games last week, Cloud averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 boards and 7.7 assists per game. This is Cloud's first Player of the Week nod.

Collier, 28, is in her seventh season out of Connecticut. The Jefferson City, MO native averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 boards and 1.75 steals in four games last week.

A four-time All-Star, Collier has been named Player of the Week on seven previous occasions.