NFL Pro Bowl, Pebble Beach big draws on TSN, TSN+ this weekend

It’s a full slate of action this weekend on TSN and TSN+ including the NFL Pro Bowl, PGA Tour's stop at Pebble Beach, NBA, PWHL, and more.

NFL Pro Bowl

The Super Bowl matchup has been decided, and between the two-week break from the championship round to the big game, the Pro Bowl takes centre stage to showcase the top players from this season around the league.

Watch the Pro Bowl Sunday on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, starting with the skills competition at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT before the game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

The festivities begin early on Sunday with skills competitions, including the Madden NFL 24 Head-to-Head tournament, a relay race, a tug-of-war battle, and a "Move the Chains" contest, where five players from each conference must pull 3,000 pounds of weights off of a wall, then drag that 2,000-pound wall across a finish line.

It all culminates with a trio of seven-on-seven flag football games, rather than games being played in full pads.

PGA Tour Live: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The first 'marquee' event of the new PGA Tour season continues this weekend on TSN with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Rory McIlroy headlines a list of entrants, with defending champion Justin Rose also in the field. Canadian Nick Taylor, who won the event in 2020, is also in the field.

The third round gets rolling on Saturday, and can be watched LIVE on TSN1/5 and streamed with a subscription to TSN+.

The action kicks off on TSN+ at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT, and TSN1/5 will also be providing network coverage at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

On Sunday, coverage begins on TSN+ at 11am ET / 8am PT, and additional network coverage of the final round will be provided on TSN4 starting at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

The purse for this year's event at $20 million is more than double last year's pool of $9 million.

NASCAR kicks off

NASCAR makes its return with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Champion Ryan Blaney will look to get the new season off to a strong start at this weekend's race, but the first race for points this season is, as always, the Daytona 500 in two weeks.

This exhibition race can be watched LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Coverage kicks off with qualifying at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, while the race will begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Announcement

Anticipation continues to grow for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico, with the match schedule set to be announced on Sunday.

The host cities for important matches, including the opening matches for each of the host countries and the location of the final will all be revealed during the announcement.

Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as the two Canadian cities to host games, and the location of the first-ever FIFA World Cup game played by Team Canada on home soil will be among the important information unveiled on Sunday.

Watch the announcement show LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves battle across the TSN Network on Friday to kick off a weekend of NBA action on TSN and streaming on TSN+.

On Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, the Magic and Timberwolves battle on TSN1/3/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks clash at Madison Square Garden on TSN3/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Additionally, TSN+ subscribers can watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks.

A doubleheader takes centre stage on Sunday, beginning at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App. The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat battle in the early slot, with the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the Denver Nuggets afterwards.

TSN+ subscribers also have the option of watching the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics play at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

See the entire TSN+ streaming schedule here.

AEW on TSN+

Another weekend of AEW action kicks off on TSN+ on Friday night with AEW Rampage.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, will be broadcast for TSN+ subscribers starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

On Saturday, AEW Collision returns LIVE at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, including a fight between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Keith.

See the entire TSN+ streaming schedule here.

PWHL on TSN

PWHL action returns to TSN on Sunday, with Montreal battling Boston.

Montreal enters tied with Minnesota for the top spot in the PWHL standings in the inaugural season, and both teams are tied for the league lead with 20 goals scored as of Feb. 1.

Watch PWHL Montreal battle PWHL Boston LIVE on TSN3/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT.