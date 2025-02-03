DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a career-high 41 points from Trey Murphy III to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-113 on Monday night.

Jamal Murray had 20 points and eight assists while Julian Strawther scored 15 points off the bench for Denver. In his first start of the season, Zeke Nnaji, filling in for the injured Aaron Gordon, had a season-high 12 points.

The triple-double was Jokic’s NBA-best 23rd of the season and ninth in his past 11 games.

Murphy scored 39 of New Orleans’ first 85 points, helping the Pelicans, who trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, get within eight entering the fourth quarter. Murphy made 13 of his 21 shots, including eight of his 12 3s, while the rest of his team shot just 37.3% from the field.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and Zion Williamson added 14 for the Pelicans.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver continued its rebound from a three-game losing streak, picking up its third consecutive victory and 11th win in its past 15 games to remain in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Pelicans: After a season-high four-game win streak offered some signs of hope, New Orleans had its sixth consecutive loss in an injury plagued season.

Key moment

After a Murphy 3 tied the game at 21 in the first quarter, the Nuggets went on a 14-2 run and led for the rest of the night, with the Pelicans never getting closer than six.

Key stat

With his career performance Monday, Murphy has averaged 37.7 points in his past three games while shooting 70.7% from the field and 63.6% from 3.

Up next

The Nuggets and Pelicans will have a rematch on Wednesday in Denver.

