Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 31.4 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per contest in 68 games. It is the first All-NBA nod of his career.

The Hamilton, Ont., native was also named to his first All-Star team this season.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/Jbq2PgwaQe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were also named to the First Team.

The NBA also announced the Second and Third Teams, which can be seen below:

All-NBA Second-Team

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

All-NBA Third-Team