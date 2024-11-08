ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 27 points and the Orlando Magic broke a five-game losing streak, never trailing in a 115-88 victory over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Mo Wagner added 17 points for Orlando.

Brandon Boston Jr. had 26 points for New Orleans. Jose Alvarado added 21 points, five rebounds and five assists.

After the Magic took a 24-point lead, Boston and Alvarado combined for 15 points on a 17-1 Pelicans run that cut it to 10.

Jalen Suggs' 3-pointer with 8:36 left in the third quarter ended a stretch of more than nine minutes in which the Magic did not make a field goal.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Without Zion Williamson, New Orleans was missing six of its top eight scorers and lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Magic: After losing five straight on a in which Paolo Banchero went out with a torn oblique, the Magic won for the 10th straight time at home, going back to March 30 and including the postseason. They are 2-14 on the road in that span.

Key moment

New Orleans announced two hours before tipoff that Williamson, coming off a 29-point game in 29 minutes in a loss to Cleveland, would not play due to a tight left hamstring.

Key stat

On their way to taking a 24-point lead in the first 18 minutes, the Magic converted six dunks, six layups and four 3-pointers, allowing them to survive a long cold stretch and 8-for-32 3-point shooting.

Up next

The Pelicans return home to face Brooklyn on Monday night. The Magic host Washington on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba