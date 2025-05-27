UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had a triumphant return to Connecticut by scoring a career-best 21 points as Dallas won its first game of the season, beating the Sun 109-87 on Tuesday night.

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, shot 8 for 10 from the field and finished with seven assists and five rebounds.

Bueckers remained perfect at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the Sun play their home games. She went 15-0 at the building in college while playing for UConn, including winning four Big East championships with the Huskies. Many of her former teammates were in attendance Tuesday night.

She received a loud ovation from the sellout crowd when introduced before the game, and many fans were wearing her No. 5 jersey from UConn and Dallas.

Bueckers got Dallas (1-4) going early with seven points and four assists in the opening quarter as she was aggressively attacking for baskets or finding opening teammates.

Connecticut (0-5) led by one at the end of the first quarter, however, thanks to the play of Bria Hartley and Tina Charles. Dallas took over behind Bueckers in the second and led 56-42 at the half.

Arike Ogunbowale took over in the third quarter, scoring 15 points in the period after having only two in the first half. She helped the Wings build their lead to 88-74 heading into the final period.

Connecticut never threatened after that, and Bueckers left for good with just over four minutes left in the game.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 27 points and Marina Mabrey added 19.

The game also marked the return of former Sun players DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris, who were traded to the Wings in the offseason. The two received a warm ovation from the crowd when they were introduced before the game and a welcome back video played on the scoreboard.

Carrington finished with 16 points and Harris was scoreless, but had three assists.