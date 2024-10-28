ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero tied the Orlando Magic record for points in a half on Monday night, scoring 37 in the first two quarters against the Indiana Pacers.

Banchero, the league's rookie of the year two seasons ago and an All-Star last year, was 13 of 17 from the field in the half. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

The 37 points tied the mark set by Tracy McGrady, also in the first half, for Orlando against Washington on March 10, 2004. McGrady finished that game with a club-record 62 points.

Banchero's career-high entering Monday is 43 points, set Jan. 3 against Sacramento. There were four first-half performances of 37 or more points last season — two by Phoenix's Devin Booker, one by Karl-Anthony Towns (then of Minnesota, now of New York) and one by Dallas' Luka Doncic.

