ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Orlando's Wagner brothers combined for 43 points and the Magic dealt the Milwaukee Bucks their second straight loss, 112-97 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, two nights after a 54-point effort in Thursday's loss at Indiana.

The Bucks played a second game without Damian Lillard, who has a sore left calf.

Franz Wagner scored 24 for the Magic and Mo Wagner came off the bench with 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Suggs added 20 points.

The loss broke Milwaukee's 14-game win streak against the Magic and marked the Bucks' first loss in Orlando since March 14, 2018.

The Bucks fell behind 65-49 after a first half in which they had nine turnovers and missed nine free throws while sending the Magic at the line for 21 attempts. Orlando shot a season-high 35 foul shots in the game, making 30.

The Magic took that 16-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Bucks made their first six shots in the period, including 3-pointers by Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis, and quickly reduced Orlando's margin to 11.

But they never got closer. Banchero answered with a long jumper and Jonathan Isaac hit a 3-pointer. The often-injured Isaac finished the game and scored 10 points, with five rebounds and a block in 17 minutes.

Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who played 29 minutes in Thursday night's loss to Atlanta after missing three games with a swollen left knee, was a late scratch.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Magic: At Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

