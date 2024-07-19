Pick and Roll: All-Star Weekend special

Welcome back to Pick and Roll, powered by FanDuel.

This week, we’re doing things a little differently with the All-Star Game taking place this weekend.

FanDuel has us covered with a number of markets for the game itself, along with player props for both the three-point contest and skills competition.

It should be a great weekend showcasing the best talent the women’s game has to offer.

Let’s get right to the action.

WNBA All-Star Friday Night

THREE-POINT CONTEST

THREE-POINT CONTEST Player Odds Kayla McBride +130 Marina Mabrey +330 Stefanie Dolson +350 Allisha Gray +750 Jonquel Jones +650

No player in the league has made more three-pointers than Kayla McBride as we arrive at the all-star break, so it’s not surprising to see her tagged as the favourite to win the three-point contest.

McBride has competed in this event twice in her career, finishing as the runner-up in 2018 and 2019.

According to the odds, McBride’s biggest threat of the night will be Marina Mabrey.

Mabrey is eighth in the league, averaging 2.3 made threes per game. After being acquired by the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, she’ll be looking to show off for her new teammates.

Jonquel Jones rounds out the group at +850. She’s making her second appearance in this event after finishing runner-up in 2021.

SKILLS CHALLENGE

Player Odds Erica Wheeler +300 Marina Mabrey +330 Sophie Cunningham +330 Allisha Gray +360 Brittney Griner +380

All five players in this event are listed between +300 and +380, so it feels like a crapshoot.

After competing in teams last year, the players are once again on their own this season as they “compete in an obstacle course that tests a variety of basketball skills: dribbling, bounce pass, chest pass and outlet pass, in addition to shots including an elbow jumper and three-pointers from atop the arc and the corner," the WNBA's website reads.

Allisha Gray is the only player in this event with experience in it, however that came last year in the team format.

TEAM USA VS. WNBA ALL-STARS GAME PREVIEW

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team USA -5.5 (-110) -250 Over 193.5 (-120) WNBA All Stars +5.5 (-110) +205 Under 193.5 (+100)

For just the second time in league history, the WNBA All-Star Game will be the USA Basketball Women’s National Team taking on Team WNBA.

In 2021, Arike Ogunbowale was named the game’s MVP. Her 26 points helped power Team WNBA to a 93-85 win over Team USA.

However, a different story is expected this year.

Ogunbowale is back for Team WNBA, and she has two rookie phenom —Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese—by her side. Still, Team USA, headlined by A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, are -250 favourites.

The -250 number represents an implied probability of 71.43 per cent.

According to the USA Basketball website, Saturday night will be the first of just two pre-tournament games for Team USA as they prep for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Team USA has dominated the Olympics, winning the last seven gold medals in women’s basketball. They are currently -1800 (94. 74 per cent) to win another gold medal.

SPIKER’S TAKE

Despite the odds being in Team USA's favour, I love the Team WNBA roster and fully believe they can pull out the win. Clark and Reese will put on a show and combining them with veterans like DeWanna Bonner, Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones, they have the pieces to dominate every area of the game.

One player I'd like to highlight more on Team WNBA is Bonner, who will be facing off against her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, on Team USA. At 36, Bonner continues to be a force at both ends of the floor for Connecticut. She is averaging just under 33 minutes a game with 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

For Team USA, Kahleah Copper is in the midst of a career year in Phoenix. She is averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. In 2022, she helped the United States win the FIBA Women's World Cup. At 29, she is a WNBA champion and Finals MVP and is another lethal weapon for the Americans.

TWO BETS TO CONSIDER

My first play for the week will be Jonquel Jones at +850 to win the three-point contest.

Jones is having one of the best seasons of her career from beyond the arc making 40.4 per cent of her three-pointers. With that, and the prior experience of making the finals in this event, I'm going to roll the dice on her at the long price tag.

As for Saturday night I'm adding the under of 193.5 points at -110.

This isn't your typical all-star game, we're going to see some good competitive ball and defence on both ends of the floor.

This is a tune-up game for Team USA, and I can promise you nobody on the WNBA roster wants to give the other side a free win.

I might also get around to the WNBA All-Stars on the moneyline at +205, but you'll have to find me on X to see if I play it or not.