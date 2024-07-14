UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Rachel Banham scored a career-high 24 points, hitting eight 3-pointers to match the Connecticut record, and help the Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-69 on Sunday.

Banham, who was 8 for 11 from behind the arc, matched Shekinna Stricklen's mark. She was one short of the WNBA record.

DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and Brionna Jones had 16 for the Sun (18-5). DiJonai Carrington had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The game saw the return of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud. Taurasi (left leg) and Cloud (left knee) missed the team's previous game against Indiana on Friday. Griner injured her right hip in that game.

Taurasi and Griner both are part of the U.S. Olympic team that will start training in Phoenix next week to prepare for the Paris Games.

“I feel great, I feel awesome,” said the 42-year-old Taurasi, who has only played two games this month. “I'm always ready.”

Taurasi finished with six points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

Kahleah Copper, who also is on the U.S. Olympic team, led the Mercury with 17 points and Griner added 16 for the Mercury (12-12).

The game was tied at 20 after the first quarter with Connecticut recovering from an early nine-point deficit. The Sun then took over in the second behind the play of reserve guard Banham. She hit four 3-pointers and had a nifty pass to Jones for a lay-in that made it 41-33 with 2:53 left in the half.

The Mercury led 48-42 at the break and extended the advantage to 67-51 after three quarters. Phoenix never threatened after that.

UP NEXT

Mercury: head to Washington to play the Mystics in their final game before the Olympic break Tuesday.

Sun: play at New York on Tuesday in their last game before the break.

