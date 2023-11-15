TORONTO — The Raptors have listed point guard Dennis Schroder as questionable for Toronto's game against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks with right knee soreness.

Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 assist per game so far in his first season with the Raptors.

Both teams enter the game with potentially depleted lineups.

For the Raptors, elite defender OG Anunoby (right finger cut) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (right foot, plantar fasciitis) were previously listed as doubtful. They both missed Toronto's comeback 111-107 win over Washington on Monday.

Centre Christian Koloko, meanwhile, has respiratory issues and has not played this season.

The Bucks will be without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a right calf strain.

Wednesday night's game is the second meeting of the season between the Bucks (6-4) and the Raptors (5-5).

Toronto beat the visiting Bucks 130-111 on Nov. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.