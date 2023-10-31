Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa did not participate in practice on Tuesday, but did go through an individual workout, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg adds that it "doesn’t sound like his return is imminent."

Precious Achiuwa didn’t participate in practice today but will go through an individual workout. No update on his status. Doesn’t sound like his return is imminent. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 31, 2023

The 24-year-old did not play in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on home court after he left Saturday's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury.

Achiuwa scored six points and added seven rebounds over 18 minutes against the Sixers.

The native of Nigeria is averaging 7.3 points and eight rebounds a night in three games so far this season, his third as a member of the Raptors.

The 1-3 Raptors have lost three straight games and welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town on Wednesday night.