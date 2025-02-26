Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers in Indiana due to a left hip contusion.

The 23-year-old Barnes scored 21 points alongside three rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes of action in Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the visiting Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Barnes is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 44.8 per cent shooting over 45 games in 2024-25, his fourth season in the NBA.

The 18-40 Raptors own the fifth worst record in the Association and are five games behind the Chicago Bulls for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Centre Jakob Poeltl is also questionable.