The Atlanta Hawks have placed guard Trae Young in the NBA's concussion protocol, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

Young left Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from Isaac Okoro.

According to The Associated Press, Young was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow, stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25. He did not return after scoring 15 points.

Young, 25, is averaging 26.9 points, 10.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 39 games this season.

The Hawks next face the Sacramento Kings on Monday.