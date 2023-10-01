Jrue Holiday is on the move once more.

The Boston Celtics have acquired the veteran guard in exchange for centre Robert Williams, guard Malcolm Brogdon and a pair of draft picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/gx53jyH1RG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

This marks the second time Holiday has been traded in less than a week, after he was shipped from Milwaukee to Portland in the Damian Lillard deal.

Portland will also receive the Golden State Warriors' first-round draft pick in 2024, and an unprotected Celtics' first-round selection in the 2029 draft. Golden State's draft pick finds it's fourth home as it was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade in 2019, then to the Celtics as part of the Marcus Smart-to-Memphis deal earlier this offseason.

In Holiday, the Celtics receive a veteran guard known for his defensive profile on the perimeter, who can serve as a replacement for Smart. The Trail Blazers continue their tear-down after sending franchise icon Lillard to the Bucks on Sept. 27.

Williams is entering his sixth season in the NBA and he averaged 8.0 points along with 8.3 rebounds per game in 35 games (20 starts) for Boston a season ago.

Brogdon, who earned Rookie of the Year honours in 2016-17 and Sixth Man of the Year honours a season ago, is entering his eighth season in the league. He joins his fourth team after spending time with the Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Celtics. In 67 games off the bench last year, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Boston is searching for their first NBA title since 2007-08, and were bounced in seven games in the Eastern Conference Final against the Miami Heat a season ago. They've qualified for the NBA Playoffs each of the last nine seasons.

Holiday averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists per game in 67 games for the Bucks a year ago and helped them win the NBA Championship two seasons ago. He is a five-time NBA All-Defensive team selection.