Report: LeBron eyeing 2024 Olympics, recruiting U.S. stars
It appears Team USA could get a major boost for the 2024 Olympics in Pairs, with LeBron James reportedly open to playing in the tournament for the first time since London 2012.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon, James is not only interested, but has called multiple stars in a "recruiting effort to join him." Those calls included James dialling fellow American stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.
The report comes one day after the U.S. failed to medal at the FIBA World Cup, falling in overtime to Canada in the bronze-medal game. Both the United States and Canada had already punched their tickets into the Olympics.
James is a three-time Olympian, having gold in London and Beijing (2008) and a bronze medal at Athens 2004.
The United States won gold without James at both Rio 2016 and most recently at Tokyo 2020.