The Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm, and Las Vegas Aces are completing a blockbuster three-way trade, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Storm are trading six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Aces in a deal that sends three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm are acquiring the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and Li Yueru from the Sparks in this three-team trade, with the Sparks getting No. 9 from Seattle and the Aces receiving No. 13 from LA.

