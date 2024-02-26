SCOREBOARD

Report: MVP Stewart agrees to terms on deal with Liberty

Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Breanna Stewart - Getty Images
Published

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the New York Liberty, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Charania notes that Stewart's deal is non-guaranteed and below the maximum.

Stewart helped lead the Liberty to a WNBA Finals appearance against the eventual back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces.

Stewart played in 40 regular-season games for the Liberty, averaging a career-high 23 points per game.

A five-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Syracuse native was drafted by the Seattle Storm first overall in 2016. Stewart played six seasons in Seattle, winning WNBA titles in the 2018 and 2020 seasons.