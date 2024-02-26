Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the New York Liberty, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

WNBA Free Agency news: MVP Breanna Stewart has agreed to terms on a one-year, non-guaranteed below-maximum deal to return to the New York Liberty, per sources. Stewart's willingness to take less than max allows Liberty to keep intact the starting lineup that reached 2023 Finals. pic.twitter.com/bgUmZXq6fK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

Charania notes that Stewart's deal is non-guaranteed and below the maximum.

Stewart helped lead the Liberty to a WNBA Finals appearance against the eventual back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces.

Stewart played in 40 regular-season games for the Liberty, averaging a career-high 23 points per game.

A five-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Syracuse native was drafted by the Seattle Storm first overall in 2016. Stewart played six seasons in Seattle, winning WNBA titles in the 2018 and 2020 seasons.