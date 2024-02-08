New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow and will miss a minimum of three weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: New York Knicks F OG Anunoby had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow and will miss a minimum of three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Procedure is considered minor and he’s expected to resume basketball activities in three weeks. pic.twitter.com/jws9NC1s32 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Wojnarowski notes that the Knicks tried resting Anunoby, but the procedure turned out to be the best route to get him fully healed and playing again.

Anunoby, 26, was acquired by the Knicks in a trade with the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30 in a deal that sent R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley the other way.

An Indiana product and native of London, U.K., Anunoby is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 41 games played.

The Knicks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference (33-18) and have gone 12-2 in games featuring Anunoby.