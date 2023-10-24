It appears the Phoenix Suns will be without newly acquired guard Bradley Beal for their opening game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Suns are taking a cautious approach with Beal dealing with a back ailment as the new season begins.

Watch the Suns taking on Warriors LIVE on TSN in the second half of an opening night doubleheader at 10pm et/7pm pt.

Beal is entering is first season with the Suns after being acquired from the Washington Wizards via a three-team trade in June.

The 30-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season with the Wizards.

Selected third overall by the Wizards in 2012, Beal had spent his entire career Washington before this summer's deal. He is a three-time All-Star and was named named third-team All-NBA in 2020-21.