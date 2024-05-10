Report: Toronto granted WNBA franchise, to begin play in 2026

The WNBA is reportedly coming to Toronto.

Led by Toronto billionaire and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum, Kilmer Sports Inc. has been granted an expansion franchise by the WNBA and will begin play two seasons from now in May of 2026, according to Shireen Ahmed of CBC Sports.

According to Ahmed, Toronto’s 8,000-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum will serve as the franchise’s home arena.

Last year, Scotiabank Arena was sold out when it hosted Canada's first ever preseason game and last weekend Rogers Place in Edmonton hosted another preseason tilt in front of a capacity crowd.

The WNBA currently has 12 teams, with a San Francisco-based expansion franchise to push the league to 13 teams next seasons. Toronto's franchise will be the first WNBA team outside of the United States.

Tanenbaum, 79, is also the minority owner of MLSE, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts and Toronto Marlies.

Former European soccer executive Ivan Gazidis and Teresa Resch, who previously worked with the Raptors as vice president of basketball operations, are both now working for Kilmer Sports Inc.